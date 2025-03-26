A revised pay offer for government workers has been accepted by one union - but rejected by another.
Prospect and Unite have both balloted members over the latest revised two-year pay offer from the Public Services Commission.
This would see a 4% increase for 2024-25, 2.5% for 2025-26 and a £200 lump sum payment to be made pro-rata to hours worked.
Additionally, annual leave entitlements would be harmonised with effect from April 1 this year.
Members of Prospect voted to approve the deal by 56.79% in favour, with 42.95% against.
But Unite the Union members rejected the offer by an overwhelming 72%.
Mick Hewer, negotiations officer for Prospect, has called for an immediate payment of the 4% for the first year, backdated to April 1 last year.
He said: ‘This would go a significant way to restoring the significant damage and ill feeling being expressed to me from our members. They feel let down by any lack of real progress with regards negotiations and ultimate settlement.’
Rob Callister, chair of the Public Services Commission, said: ‘I’ve already written to both unions outlining a proposal, details to be made public early next week. I really desperately want a resolution for the PSC workers.’
A number of previous pay offers have been rejected.
Unions last year rejected a three-year deal made up a 4% increase this year, followed by 3% in 2025-26 and 2% in 2026-27.
Then in February, Prospect narrowly rejected what was billed as a ‘final’ offer comprising a two-year deal with 4% in 2024-25 and a lower increase of 2.5% in 2025-26. That vote came down 51.23% against and 48.6% in favour.
Unite, the other main public sector union, had branded that offer as ‘derisory’. Its members voted overwhelmingly against that deal with 73.56% rejecting it and 24.9% voting in favour.
Addressing the result of the latest ballot, Prospect’s Mr Hewer said: ‘Many long-serving employees have already lost out because they have retired or changed employer.
‘Some of our members have left employment through illness and they have also suffered a detriment, they have lost out on the benefits of any settlement reached because ‘leavers’ are excluded from receiving any backpay.
‘I can see no legitimate reason to not pay the 4% and associated back pay immediately and without prejudice. Precedent has already been set in this regard when Manx Care.
‘Put simply, all public sector workers should immediately see payment of the first-year element of the pay offer made and accepted by Prospect members.
‘There has never been an issue with the 4% offered, difficulties have arisen because of the determination of the employer to have a multi-year deal put in place.
‘Payment can be made - it has been done previously and there is no justification for withholding payment.
‘Doing so simply punishes and causes detriment to those very workers who, a matter of weeks ago were being praised for the work undertaken in dangerous conditions as a result of Storm Eowyn.’