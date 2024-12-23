A 73-year-old man had died following a road traffic collision in Douglas at the weekend.
Police tonight confirmed the tragic death of Henry Fong.
Mr Fong was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car between the bottom of Broadway and its junction with Derby Road at around 8pm on Saturday (December 21).
The car was driven by a 37-year-old man.
In a statement issued tonight, police said: ‘We regretfully confirm that Henry Fong aged 73 years, has sadly passed away following that collision.
‘We would like to pass on our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Fong.
‘The family of Mr Fong are currently being supported by specialist trained officers. We request that the privacy of all is respected at this time.’
Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Broadway at or around 8pm on Saturday who may have seen the collision.
They are asked to contact with Police Headquarters either in person or by phone on 631212.
Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who may have Dash Cam footage, or anyone who lives in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras overlooking the area.
Broadway was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for around four hours on Saturday night while accident investigations took place.