Peel Castle’s gatehouse undergoing construction

Conservation work is being carried out on the gatehouse at Peel Castle.

Manx National Heritage is carrying out maintenance work on damaged masonry.

Built in the late 14th century by Sir William le Scrope, the gatehouse forms part of the earliest standing defences at Peel Castle.

John Paul Walker, historic buildings architect for MNH, said: ‘Located at the most vulnerable part of St Patrick’s Isle, the gatehouse formed part of Peel Castle’s earliest defences.

‘The ground floor served as the guardroom, while at first and second floor levels there were living quarters, complete with grand fireplaces.

‘At the very top are the battlements, which is the area in which our stonemasons have recently commenced work securing sections of weathered and storm damaged masonry including wall-heads which protect the integrity of the walls beneath them.

‘These areas of masonry were repaired in the 1870s, and what is taking place is effectively a repair of a repair.

‘The Victorians did a pretty good job, but there is a constant requirement to maintain these important and unique structures.’

The gatehouse is one of several areas of the castle currently undergoing conservation.

High level masonry work was recently carried out on the Cathedral Tower, with further work due to be undertaken to a number of other areas of the castle.

The works will also require a temporary closure to the footpath surrounding Peel Castle, with access to the footpath reinstated in summer.