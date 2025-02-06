Peel Commissioners are inviting residents to have their say about the potential new development on Marine Parade.
The local authority is looking to replace the current tennis courts and build a café and community centre which is ‘valuable’ to the community.
Commissioner Frank Crompton says he’d like to see as many residents as possible put their ideas forward, with suggestions for a name also to be taken at the drop-in sessions.
The commissioners have no plans to install a bowling facility at the site, but it has confirmed that the centre would be available to the adjacent crown green bowls club to use as a clubhouse.
The drop-in sessions will run from now until Saturday, February 8 between 9am and 4pm at Peel Town Hall.