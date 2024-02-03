A dog was treated with oxygen after being trapped in a structure fire in the west of the island on Saturday morning.
Fire crews from Peel were dispatched to the incident, quickly locating the fire and the missing dog.
However, the two appliances' arrival at the scene was delayed because of poor parking in the area.
Station officer Quayle explained: 'Our fire appliances were delayed in their response to this incident by the parking of vehicles in the local area.
'Please give consideration to the emergency services when leaving your vehicle to ensure our response isn’t impacted.' Talking about the fire itself the station officer continued: 'Once in attendance the incident commander quickly deployed four breathing apparatus wearers with high-pressure hose reels to search for a dog within the property and to locate and fight the fire.
'The fire was quickly extinguished and the search team located the missing dog who was brought to fresh air where our crews administered oxygen therapy using specialist equipment generously provided by Paws For Therapy Isle of Man.