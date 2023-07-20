Peel lifeboat aided a jet skier who had engine problems on Wednesday evening.
An RNLI spokesperson said: 'While out on a navigation exercise yesterday evening, Peel lifeboat was approached by a jet skier seeking help for another jet skier experiencing engine problems.
'Under the command of volunteer coxswain Mike Faragher the station’s Shannon-class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter notified HM Coastguard of the request and then steamed towards the group of jet skiers some three-quarters of a mile away.
'Once on scene and finding everyone well and wearing lifejackets, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation and provided advice. The disabled jet ski was towed by another jet ski with the lifeboat escorting the group back to safety in Peel, arriving just before 9pm. '
Coxswain Faragher added: ‘Happily this incident had a good outcome.
‘As the summer weather encourages more people to enjoy activities along the coast and on the water, it is an appropriate time to remind everyone how to keep safe: go with others, let other people know your plans, wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, ensure everyone with you knows how to call for help, get appropriate training, check your engine and fuel before every trip, and make sure your vessel is seaworthy.’