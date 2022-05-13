Peel Road flats handed to Douglas Council

The Peel Road apartments development on the site of the former Athol Garage -

A new £12.6 million social housing development in the centre of Douglas has been officially handed over to the council.

The project, delivered by Douglas Borough Council with developer Dandara, will provide 66 new apartments on the former Athol Garage site on Peel Road. It has been completed in 22 months.

The two blocks comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom residential apartments for tenants, including a number designed for tenants with disabilities, along with parking, landscaping and drainage infrastructure.

As well as providing housing for those in need, the landmark scheme will improve living standards in the capital for existing tenants. In total, 20 of the apartments will be allocated to families on the waiting list with a further 46 families moving from existing accommodation.