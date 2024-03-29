Peel’s Michael Street Shoprite store is the latest in the island to close ahead of its transformation into a Tesco Express.
The store will officially shut its doors at 9pm on Saturday, April 6, while the opening date for the replacement Tesco Express is yet to be announced.
This news comes after Tesco recently said that it plans to have all of its Express stores open before the TT.
The supermarket chain said it's planning to tackle the rebranding of the bigger stores in Onchan, Peel and Ramsey, as well as Winerite in Douglas, after TT so that as many shops as possible can be open during the two-week festival.
The first Tesco Express store to open in the island was Castletown back in February, while Douglas’ Victoria Road Tesco store opened its doors to the public on Wednesday (March 27).