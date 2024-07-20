Despite concerns around the weather, the annual World Championship Viking Longboat Races will go ahead today (Saturday) as planned.
More than 600 participants and 60 different teams are set to take to the western waters in large Viking style boats throughout the day.
The event, which has been running since 1963, will start in Peel harbour at 10am.
Ten-person crews work together pulling 11-foot oars in a 400-metre sprint race.
Organisers made a call on whether the event would go ahead today, or be postponed to tomorrow due to concerns of high winds.
But this morning an announcement was made that despite forecasted rain, the races are all set to go today.
On Facebook, organisers said: ‘Bring an umbrella as the forecast cast is liquid sunshine!’
Thanks to the poor weather the island has experienced throughout July, teams have struggled to practice as much as usual.
Teams are required to train at least once in the week leading up to the event, but two practice sessions are offered if the weather is good enough. The event will also see road closures in Peel throughout Saturday around the area of Weather Glass Corner and The Tongue. Closing at 9.30am, they will not open again until at least 5pm.
For those planning on using public transport to get to the event, Bus Vannin has said with the road closures on the Promenade there are some changes to its timetable.
All services 5, 5c and 6 journeys will operate directly via Albany Road to the Peel Town Hall stio.
Service 5/5c journeys to Ramsey then depart the Town Hall stop at the scheduled time.
Service 6 journeys to Ballawattleworth then depart the Town Hall stop at 11 minutes past each hour via Christian Street and Peveril Road to Reayrt Aalin.