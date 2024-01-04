One of the Isle of Man's Manx Legion clubs has announced plans to close.
The club, based on Douglas Street in Peel, will shut its doors for the final time on Sunday, March 17.
In a statement posted online, secretary Gary Hardman said: ‘In order to clarify and avoid further speculation, this notice advises our patrons that after receiving financial accounting and legal advice the club committee has taken the decision in consultation with expert advice that the club intends to cease trading at midnight on Sunday March 17.
He added: ‘This is a difficult decision for the committee who have sought to act in accordance with the expert advice provided and in the best interests of our valued and dedicated staff.
'No further comment will be made at this present time.‘