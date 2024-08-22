The newly-opened Meta Lounge in Peel is set to celebrate pride this weekend with a headline act from a former ‘DJ of the year’.
Smokin Jo, who received the prestigious accolade in 1992 from DJ Magazine, will close the weekend’s activities with a set from 8pm to 10pm.
The ‘Ibiza style pop-up lounge’ was created by Meta Events, and has been open from Thursday to Sunday throughout August.
It offers a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views.
Talking about the pride celebrations this weekend, a spokesperson from the Meta Lounge said: ‘Our dazzling pride celebration this bank holiday weekend offers a vibrant mix of live music, family-friendly activities, and an exclusive after-party.
‘The Meta Lounge is thrilled to announce that the legendary DJ Smokin Jo, the only female DJ to have won the DJ of the year award, will be headlining the pride celebration weekend.
‘Her presence at Meta Lounge is a testament to the island's growing reputation as a destination for world-class music and events.’
With a career spanning over three decades, Smokin Jo has played at a number of venues worldwide, including Space/Hi Ibiza, Fabric London, and Pacha Ibiza.
She has also opened for American actress and singer Grace Jones, and DJ'ed for Daniel Craig at the wrap party for his first James Bond film, ‘Casino Royale’.
Following her set on Sunday evening, a pride ‘afterparty’ will be held at Bench Nightclub in Douglas, hosted by Metabolizm Events.
Phil Quirk, co-founder of Meta Events, said: ‘We are incredibly excited to host this pride celebration at Meta Lounge.
‘It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase local talent, support the LGBTQ+ community, and create a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. Having Smokin Jo headline is a dream come true and speaks volumes about the calibre of talent we're attracting to the island.’