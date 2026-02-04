People on the island are being invited to complete a survey about their experience of medicinal cannabis and the use of alcohol and illegal drugs.
Public Health has launched the survey, which opened on Wednesday (February 4) and will run until Wednesday, March 18. Anyone can take part.
The survey aims to help Public Health better understand how medicinal cannabis is being used, the extent and patterns of alcohol and illicit drug use on the island, and public attitudes and perceptions around substance use.
Director of Public Health Dr Matt Tyrer said: ‘The survey is important because it gives us the opportunity to build a solid research base on medicinal cannabis use since the legislation changed to allow the prescribed use of medicinal cannabis for certain medical needs.
‘Responses are valuable because they will help us understand patterns of substance use in society and gain better insight into people’s experiences of medicinal cannabis. This will all contribute to a report later this year.
‘We encourage people to give us their feedback and assure everyone that their information is anonymous and individual responses will not be published.’
The data collected will be compared with previous studies, including the Isle of Man Substance Use Survey 2022 and the Medicinal Cannabis Consultation Findings.
Liverpool John Moores University has been commissioned by Public Health to carry out the survey.
Dr Evelyn Hearne, a public health researcher from Liverpool John Moores University, said: ‘We will also be asking users of medicinal cannabis whether they would like to take part in one-to-one follow-up phone interviews. Participants will have the opportunity to express their interest at the end of the survey.’
The survey is open to anyone aged 18 and over who lives in the Isle of Man.
It can be completed online at: https://app.onlinesurveys.jisc.ac.uk/s/ljmu/survey-of-cannabis-based-medicinal-products-and-other-drugs