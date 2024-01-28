Lamara Craine posted in a Ramsey Community group on Facebook expressing her bewilderment at the decision.
The lamppost in question is outside of Pink Seaweed Gallery where the owner had made a nice display which appeared to have gone down well with people in the town.
Ms Craine said: Leanne Higgins, owner of Pink Seaweed Gallery, behind the yarn lamp post display has said: 'I had spoken to an MUA engineer last time they were working on the lamp post and they said painting poses no safety risk, nor does wrapping, as long as they can obtain access.
'I made the top and bottom draw string so it can be cut and moved up and down easily.
'It’s wool, not barbed wire! If I paint it pink, will it be painted back to blue as quick? Thanks for the extra publicity though.
'There was such a lovely buzz around town yesterday, so many people tapped on the window or came in to chat.
'I really will never understand the negativity bubble that some people live in.‘
However, Ms Craine said that the technical services manager at Ramsey Town Commissioners told her that the colourful column wrap outside pink seaweed gallery was removed this morning for ‘safety reasons’ and it ‘restricted access to the column door’.
She said that the manager added: ‘The wrap was sewn on, and tied tight at either end not allowing movement in the event of needing access and therefore delaying staff should they need access to column.’
The news sparked surprise and bewilderment from local residents when Ms Craine posted about the situation online.
The official social media account of the Pink Seaweed Gallery, which sits right beside where the lamppost is located, wrote: 'Whoever woke up super early to go take it down needs to get a life.
'I for one had a lovely long lie in after a brilliant day in the gallery.
'Loads of new customers from all over the island.
Another said: 'They (the commissioners) really have totally lost their grip on reality.' While another social media user said: 'I think it looked ace.
'Anything that spreads a bit of joy and happiness in an otherwise challenging world gets my vote.
'Wouldn’t it be amazing if all of the lampposts along the street got such colourful wrapping?'
It isn’t the first time lampposts in the town have caused a storm, after a row over suggestions to paint one last year was rejected by the local authority.