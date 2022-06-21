People to have say on TT schedule changes next month

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A consultation on the proposed changes for the TT 2023 schedule will open next month.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan told Tynwald this morning that the consultation will be open for four weeks.

MHK Michelle Haywood pointed out that many visitors will have already booked their travel for next year, which would mean there is a ‘very restricted window’ to make changes and people may have to change their arrangements as a result.

Mr Cannan said that provisional dates are put out every year before the Department of Infrastructure publishes its plans.

‘There’s always an element of uncertainty,’ he said.

The changes will spell the end to ‘Mad Sunday’ and move Senior Race Day from Friday to Saturday.