The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Rain this morning will be persistent and accompanied by a fresh to strong south or southeast wind.
The rain will then clear in the afternoon as the winds become a moderate to fresh south-southwesterly.
It will however remain cloudy and dull with widespread hill fog and the risk of coastal mist developing. Top temperature 10°C.
The risk of coastal fog patches developing overnight.
Outlook
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving later in the morning on Wednesday, then clearing around mid-afternoon before another spell of rain moves through at first in the night. Moderate to fresh southerly wind strengthening later, top temperature 12°C.
Bright or sunny spells and isolated showers on Thursday, with moderate to fresh southwest winds and temperatures up to 13°C. Then with outbreaks of rain arriving overnight.
Sunrise: 7:02am
Sunset: 7:46pm