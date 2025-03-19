A crash between a single-decker bus and a crane in the south of the Isle of Man has left one person injured.
The incident happened this afternoon (Wednesday, March 19) near Ballakeighen Corner, prompting a road closure in the area.
There were 11 passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash, and photographs circulating on social media show significant damage to one side of the vehicle, with several windows smashed.
The road was temporarily shut between the junctions of Kentraugh Back Road, Gansey, Fishers Hill, and Ballakeighen Corner, as police and emergency services responded to the scene.
One person sustained injuries, but their condition has not been disclosed.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) is currently reviewing CCTV footage to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine the cause of the crash.
A DoI spokesperson expressed gratitude for the swift actions of the passengers and the bus driver.
They said: ‘While this must have been a shocking experience for everyone onboard, we are grateful for the response of the passengers who assisted each other in the immediate aftermath, and to the driver for ensuring everyone was able to leave the vehicle safely.’
Emergency services were on hand to assist, and the road has since been reopened following the brief closure. Investigations into the collision are ongoing.