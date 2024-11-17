One of Britian’s most well-known comedians has announced he will be visiting the Isle of Man.
Phoenix Nights and Car Share star Peter Kay will be performing live in the Villa Marina's Royal Hall in 2026.
The top comic will take to the stage in Douglas for two nights, namely Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21 2026.
The performances have just been announced after the comedian revealed a host of extra dates for his record-breaking ‘Better late than never again’ tour, which included his two-night stand in Douglas.
Tickets for Peter Kay’s Royal Hall dates will go on sale this Saturday, November 23 at 10am.
The tickets will be available to buy online at both www.villagaiety.com/peterkay and www.gigsandtours.com.
Tickets will also be available to buy at the Villa Marina in person.
According to the Villa Marina, more information is set to be announced soon.