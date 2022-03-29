Peter to talk about Manx postcards

Historian Peter Kelly is to give a talk about postcards on Monday.

It is part of Rushen Heritage Trust’s season of talks at the Erin Arts Centre.

‘Wish You Were Here! A Postcard Tour of the Isle of Man’ will see Peter take the audience on a pictorial tour of the island, with views from his collection of Edwardian postcards, accompanied with his light-hearted yet informative commentary.

Peter established the Isle of Man Victorian Society in 1975 and has worked tirelessly to protect and preserve the island’s architectural heritage.

He was appointed Captain of the Parish of Onchan in 2011 and last year he was presented with the prestigious Reih Bleeaney Vanannan prize, which is awarded annually by Culture Vannin to someone who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to Manx culture.

The talk takes place on Monday, April 11, at the Erin Arts Centre from 7.30pm (doors 7pm), with tickets £5 (£4 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust) available from Erin Arts Centre, Rushen Heritage Centre, Bridge Bookshop, and Erin News (all in Port Erin).

Erin Arts Centre is encouraging visitors to wear face masks if and to use the hand sanitiser provided. For the day of the talk, it recommends doing a lateral flow test before attending.

The final talk of the trust’s season takes place on Monday, May 16, which will see Allison Fox, curator of archaeology at Manx National Heritage, present ‘Around the South in 30 Objects’.

This talk is rescheduled from January, when it was postponed because of Covid.

Tickets for Allison’s talk will be available from the above outlets from Wednesday, April 13.