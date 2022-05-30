Petrol prices jump

Petrol prices have jumped.

Earlier today, we reported that EVF had warned customers a rise was likely.

Yesterday, EVF was selling petrol at 161.9p a litre and diesel at 172.9p at the forecourt opposite Isle of Man Newspapers’ headquarters on Peel Road, Douglas.

Now it’s £170.9 for petrol and 175.9p for diesel.

A short distance away, at the Milestone garage, petrol is 163.p a litre.

In a statement EVF released earlier this week, the company said: ‘Unfortunately pricing isn’t looking good, and new stocks are already filtering through into retail tanks from our shipment last week.

‘This is the same issue across the globe as prices continue to rise to new record high, just ask our visitors from the neighbouring islands who unfortunately see these price changes almost on a daily basis.’

About three weeks ago, EVF’s price was 12p a litre more than Manx Petroleums.