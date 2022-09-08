Photo gallery: Queen’s visits to the Isle of Man
Thursday 8th September 2022 5:40 pm
Sword-bearer Bernadette Williams leading Her Majesty The Queen up Tynwald Hill in 2003.
Queen Elizabeth II Lord of Mann has made four visits to the Isle of Man over the course of her 70-year reign.
Here is a selection of pictures from those visits.
