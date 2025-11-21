A dedicated drop-in session will take place next week to assist remaining MiCard users who do not have a bank account or have previously faced difficulties opening one.
The event will be held at the Social Security office in Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, on Wednesday November 26, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
The Department of Social Security is encouraging anyone who still relies on the MiCard system to collect benefits or pensions in cash to make alternative arrangements before existing cards become inactive.
Officials are seeking up-to-date bank or online account details to ensure future payments can be made directly. Recipients can provide this information by calling 685656 or emailing [email protected].
Recognising that switching to bank payments may be challenging for some, the department is offering additional support for individuals who wish to open an account.
Representatives from HSBC, Lloyds Bank International, Barclays Bank, and Isle of Man Bank will attend the session alongside Social Security officers to answer questions and guide users through the transition process.
Attendees are asked to bring photographic proof of identity - such as a passport, driving licence or national identity card - along with proof of address, which may include a recent utility bill, bank statement or government-issued letter.
A National Insurance number or Tax Reference number is also required.
Anyone struggling to obtain valid identification is encouraged to contact Social Security staff for advice on available options.
Appointments can be made in advance by calling 685656 or emailing [email protected], though attendees are welcome to drop in without booking.
MiCard users who already have a bank account are reminded to complete and return the ACT1 form issued earlier this month by December 1 to ensure their payments continue without disruption.