The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that part of the A18 Mountain Road is to remain shut until Tuesday following a landslide.
The photos, taken and sent to us by Frank Schuengel, show where the DoI have been working on repairs at the Waterworks (also known as Waterworks Corner), near Ramsey Hairpin.
A section of the road has been closed since Wednesday (December 27) due to the landslip, that was caused by heavy rainfall.
A new assessment on the road was undertaken today (Friday, December 29).
A statement regarding the landslide from the DoI said: 'On Wednesday, December 27, a land slip occurred on the Mountain Road between Ramsey Hairpin and Waterworks Corner.
'At this time, we cannot determine the exact size of the land slip, but initial assessment suggests potential further material movement due to overburden shift caused by recent heavy rainfall.
'The road will be closed until Tuesday, January 2 2024, with a reassessment scheduled for today (Friday, December 29).
'Public safety is our priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience at this time.'
It is unclear whether another update will be issued following today's assessment by the DoI.
Meanwhile, an amber weather warning has been issued on the island for tomorrow (Saturday), from 7am to 2pm, with expected standing water on roads and coastal overtopping at high tide.
According to Ronaldsway Met Office, a band of heavy rain is expected to sweep across the island tomorrow morning, drenching areas with up to 40 mm of rain over high ground.
And the fresh deluge could cause standing water and localised flooding in parts, especially in areas hit by recent downpours.
There's also a 'slight' chance that strong to 'gale force' winds could scatter debris and send waves crashing onto promenades, roads and pavements in exposed coastal areas, according to the Met Office.
According to the Met Office alert, the areas 'at risk' of weather problems include Douglas Promenade (including parking areas on the Prom), Laxey Promenade, Ramsey Promenade, Shore Road in Rushen and Castletown Promenade.