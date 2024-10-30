The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) celebrated a major milestone as its 200th anniversary ‘Connecting our Communities’ scroll relay concluded its journey in the Isle of Man last week.
RNLI chief executive Peter Sparkes signed the penultimate signature on the seven-metre scroll at Douglas City Hall on Friday, October 25, marking a poignant moment in the birthplace of the lifesaving charity.
Over 236 days, the scroll travelled over 18,000 miles, visiting 292 RNLI communities and gathering more than 900 signatures.
All five of the island’s lifeboat stations were included in the final leg, culminating in a Gala Dinner at the Villa Marina to celebrate the historic year.
The relay began at Westminster Abbey in March and is now set to return to London, where it is expected to be signed by RNLI Patron, King Charles III, before going on display in Poole, Dorset.
The RNLI, founded in 1824 by Sir William Hillary of Douglas, has saved over 146,000 lives in its two centuries.
The anniversary events have highlighted the charity’s vast community network and commitment to saving lives at sea.