Former TT winner Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle has been presented with the British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his services to motorcycling on the Isle of Man.
The honour was awarded in a ceremony held at Government House on Wednesday, where Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer congratulated Milky for his contributions to the iconic TT and Manx Grand Prix.
The ceremony was attended by Milky’s family and friends, as well as prominent motorsport figures John McGuinness, Ben Birchall, Dean Harrison, and Connor Cummins.
The event, hosted by the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer, celebrated Milky’s outstanding achievements and lifelong dedication to the sport.
Those in attendance shared their admiration for Milky’s legacy and ongoing influence on the island’s racing community.
Currently serving as the TT Rider Liaison Officer, Quayle is known for being the busiest and most recognisable figure in the paddock during the TT period.
His journey in motorsport began with the ARA race school, where he honed his skills and went on to win multiple championships at Jurby.
His career reached a high point with his victories in two Manx Grand Prix races, including the MGP Classic Senior, and in 2002, he achieved his lifelong dream of winning the Lightweight TT.
He remains one of only three Manx solo racers to have won a TT.
Since his successful racing career, Milky has continued to play a vital role in the sport.
Appointed as the TT Rider Liaison Officer in 2006, he has been instrumental in mentoring and coaching hundreds of newcomers, preparing them for the challenges of the Manx Grand Prix and the TT.
Milky’s influence extends beyond his own achievements, as his son, Illiam Quayle, is now forging his own path in racing.
Illiam aims to follow in his father’s footsteps by competing at the TT in 2025.