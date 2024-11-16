This is the moment the Isle of Man officially welcomed its new bishop.
Patricia Hillas was enthroned as the Bishop of Sodor and Man during a special ceremony at Peel Cathedral this afternoon.
The former Canon of Westminster Abbey becomes the 88th person to hold the title.
The island’s dignitaries and worshippers packed into the cathedral this afternoon to watch the inauguration of the new bishop.
As part of the special service, the Bishop had to knock on the closed cathedral doors three times with her ceremonial staff before the doors were opened to officially welcome her to the site.
A number of hymns were sung and prayers offered before the enthronement ceremony took place.
Among those in attendance were the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Chief Minister Alfred Canaan and the President of Tynwald Sir Laurence Skelly.
The dean, the Very Revd Nigel Godfrey, told the congregation: ‘We have gathered to welcome her as she begins her solemn responsibilities of spiritual and pastoral leadership, and to surround her and her family with love and prayer for God’s sustaining grace: the power of the Holy Spirit in the tasks which lie ahead for her and for us all. ‘
Born in Malaysia, she grew up in Lincolnshire before moving to London’s East End and later embarked on a career in social work.
She was ordained deacon in 2002 and from 2014 to 2020 was a member of the Chapter of St Paul’s Cathedral, serving as the Cathedral’s Canon Pastor.
She left to become the Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons, and additionally, from 2021, joined the Chapter of Westminster Abbey as Canon Steward and Archdeacon of Westminster.
Prior to taking up her new post, Mrs Hillas has been vising the Isle of Man for the past 20 years.
Mrs Hillas was consecrated and ordained as the next Bishop of Sodor and Man in an official ceremony at York Minster by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell back in October following her appointment to the role in May.
During that ceremony, she said: 'After many years visiting as a guest I am thrilled to be called to make my home [in the Isle of Man], along with Andrew my husband, and to serve the island and all her people as the next Bishop of Sodor and Man.
‘As Bishop I am keen to get to know people of all ages and from all parts of the island and to be known by them. I eagerly look forward to being part of a church and wider community which have deep roots in faith.’