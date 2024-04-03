The first cruise ship of the 2024 tourism season has arrived in the Isle of Man.
Welcomed by a blanket of mist, the Hurtigruten’s Spitsbergen dropped anchor in Douglas Bay early on Wednesday morning.
The vessel had traveled from Belfast before berthing alongside the Victoria Pier with around 120 passengers and 84 crew members onboard.
Some holidaymakers even took the opportunity to help clean a Manx beach.
Ahead of the visit, Cruise Isle of Man teamed up with renowned charity Beach Buddies to give guests and the vessel’s crew to join them on a beach clean at Derbyhaven.
The Hurtigruten’s Spitsbergen is expected to depart from Douglas at 6pm on Wednesday, weather permitting, and head to Dublin, its next port of call.
The cruise season is running until October 14 this year.
The next cruise ship expected to visit Manx shores is Silversea Cruise’s Silver Endeavour, which will arrive in Port St Mary on Wednesday, April 10 at roughly 8am.