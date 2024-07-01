The Isle of Man Federation of Young Farmers (IOMFYFC) hosted the Northern Area Stockman of The Year competition on Saturday held at The Mart, Knockaloe.
The aim of the contest is to find the best young and senior stock person in the region.
Over 70 competitors from the UK travelled to the island to compete against the island’s own senior and junior teams.
Each competitor had to judge four classes; dairy cows, beef Cattle, breeding ewes and butcher’s lambs, the aim to place them in the same order the master judge has placed them and providing their reasons for doing so.
Yorkshire A took the overall best County of the event, with the Isle of Man placing an incredible 3rd place in the senior team competition.
In the individual competition, Isle of Man senior member Tom Cain finished second, a huge achievement in a high calibre event.
IOMFYFC chairwoman Emily Kelly expressed her delight with the competition and competitors.
She said: ‘It was a hugely successful day of competition with an incredibly high standard of judging in tough classes.
‘The Federation would like to extend our thanks to Central Marts & RMAS for hosting, the judges and stewards for their time and for the farmers providing the stock on the day.’