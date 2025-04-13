Thousands of people flocked to the Villa Marina over three days to sample some of the finest ales and cider on offer.
This year’s festival recognised several milestones, with Okell’ Brewery marking its 175th anniversary, Bushey’s Brewery celebrating 40 years and CAMRA Isle of Man marking its 50th anniversary.
A donation from each pint sold also went to Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation which is recognising two decades of life-saving work.
The Lord Bishop poured the first pint of a specially brewed festival ale from Okell’s. The beer, a Smoked Porter, has been created in celebration of the brewery’s anniversary.
The 12th annual festival was held at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall. More than 150 real ales, ciders, perries, fruit wines and meads were available to sample, alongside a wide selection of food and live music on Friday and Saturday.
There were also awards for the best bears and ciders in certain categories.
Local Beer of the Festival went to Kerroo Brewing Company’s HEYBOY! pale ale with Noa’s Weird Uncle second and Burnside Brew Shed’s Last Mango in Laxey in third.
National Beer of the Festival was won by Kissingate Ales’s Rasin the Bar with Blue Monkey’s Cinder Toffee Stout second and Beartown Brewery’s Creme Bearlee in third.
Cider of the Festival was clinched by Sussexbased Seacider with its Black Cherry . In second was Farmer Jim’s Rhubarb Bob with Pulp’s Cosmo in third place.
Kerroo Brewing Company was delighted with its win saying: ‘Speechless! Thank you to everyone who voted for our auld hazy fella, big love to the CAMRA team and volunteers for another fantastic festival.’
Take a look at some of the pictures below from the amazing event at the Villa Marina.