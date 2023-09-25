The ‘SAFFA’ festival, which looked to bring together the South African community on the island, was attended by more than 800 people.
The festival coincided with South Africa’s heritage day and braai (barbecue) day, while the Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare and Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson were also there.
As well as an action-packed day of fun activities, the event also raised £963 for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Vanessa Naude, the event organiser, said: ‘We wanted to thank the Isle of Man for embracing and welcoming us by creating an event that brings the vibrant and colourful food, culture, and entertainment of South Africa to those who might otherwise never have the opportunity to experience it.
‘We hope to attract more people of all nationalities next year and to bring an even more diverse and colourful event to life.’