Hundreds of swimmers braved the freezing water for this year’s Douglas New Year’s Dip.
The event took place at 1pm on Douglas Promenade, and was organised by the Isle of Man branch of Breast Cancer Now along with Beach Buddies.
The dip was started by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, who were swiftly followed by the hundreds of swimmers behind them, kitted out in fancy dress and pink wigs.
A spokesperson from Government House said: ‘Lady Lorimer is a committed sea dipper and last year completed over 400 swims with the Manx Blue Tits. However, His Excellency will likely do his next sea swim on January 1 2026!’
The event was sponsored by Canada Life Assurance Europe plc, and safety and support was provided by Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team, St John Ambulance (SJA) and Douglas RNLI.
Donations for the dip are set to be sent to each of these volunteer organisations.
Further pictures from other New Year’s Dips across the Isle of Man, including Port St Mary and Castletown, will be included in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.