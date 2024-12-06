These dazzling pictures show the first night of the Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Christmas Tractor Run.
The hardy group have braved the bad weather to set off on this year’s run - starting down south.
Held every year on the first weekend in December, the annual parade of tractors decked out in stunning Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season on the island.
Tonight sees the farmers take on the ‘south route’ while tomorrow (Saturday) will see them take on the ‘main route’ weather permitting - more details on the routes and timings here.
Fans turn out in their thousands to support the run, lining various points along the route to cheer the mean festive machines on.
Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes, and 2024 will be no exception.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers have confirmed that this year’s chosen charities will be The Children’s Centre Community Farm and The Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the start of the event below.