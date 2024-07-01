Work continues apace on a new sea wall for Douglas seafront.
The new wall will replace the existing railings along a 500m stretch of the Promenade from a point just south of the Douglas War Memorial on Harris Promenade to a point opposite the Empress Hotel on Central Promenade.
The scheme was originally estimated to cost £500,000 back in 2018 but the price tag is now expected to be £900,000 - £1,800 a metre.
A short section of wall has been erected by the Cenotaph to give an idea of what it will look like. But the main construction work is currently taking place opposite the Empress Hotel. Work is due to finish in September.
The wall is being constructed from cast in-situ reinforced concrete with decorative surfaces that mirror the features on the existing concrete pillars. It will be 1.2m (3ft 11ins) high, which will allow people to continue to enjoy views out to sea from the Promenade.
But its design will allow for a future increase in the height of by up to 0.6m should it be necessary.
Planning consent (19/00755/B) was approved on appeal in May 2020, having previously been refused by the planning committee.
Island Drainage and Groundwork Ltd were appointed principal contractor for the scheme by the Department of Infrastructure, following a formal tender process and Treasury approval.
The wall will feature a series of artwork panels designed by local artists.
Public access past the worksite along the Promenade Walkway is being maintained throughout the project.
Planning approval has also been granted to replace a further section of railings with the new sea wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Cafe.