Passengers on the Isle of Man Steam Railway were in for a frightful treat this Hop-tu-Naa as Jinny the Witch swooped down on her broomstick to join a packed train full of ghosts, ghouls and excited families.
The familiar rolling stock of the Isle of Man Steam Railway was transformed into a ghastly ghost train especially for the Hop tu Naa themed event.
The service, which ran on Friday, October 31, carried crowds of costumed passengers for a ‘gruesome lunch’ on board - complete with creepy crafts, storytelling and a few surprises down the line.
Organisers described the event as ‘a twit-ta-woo trick-or-treating experience for all the family’, as children met a cast of magical characters and joined in festive games throughout the journey.
Hop-tu-Naa, often described as the Manx equivalent of Halloween, is one of the Isle of Man’s oldest surviving traditions, celebrating the end of the Celtic harvest season. Long before pumpkins arrived from America, Manx children carved turnips into lanterns and sang Hop-tu-Naa songs as they went door to door collecting sweets and coins.
At the heart of the folklore is Jinny the Witch, a legendary figure said to have lived in the 18th century.
According to island tales, Jinny was accused of witchcraft and ducked in a river near Douglas - though many now see her as a symbol of misunderstood wisdom and folk superstition.
Families who missed out on the Hop-tu-Naa train can still enjoy more festive adventures later this year, as Isle of Man Railways prepares its Christmas programme of events.