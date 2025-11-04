Around 100 people took part in a procession through Castletown to mark Buchan School’s move to its new home on the grounds of King William’s College.
The procession on Saturday (November 1) saw past and present pupils, staff, parents and others members of the school community take part. His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Lady Lorimer, the Bishop Patricia Hillas and the Chair of Castletown Commissioners Tony Brown also took part.
The event marked the transfer of the Buchan School from Westhill, its home since 1940.
Those taking part passed each of the school’s former homes, starting with Stanley House opposite the Castle, then Reef House, Derby House on College Green and 8 The Promenade, before turning up towards King William’s College.
Once the new premises, His Excellency raised the Buchan flag and made a short speech thanking all those who had worked so hard to pull off the move.
A service to commemorate the school’s founding 150 years ago then took place St Thomas’ Chapel. A buffet lunch in the Barrovian Hall concluded proceedings.
Buchan School was established when, on April 22,1875, Lady Buchan pledged £1,200 ‘for the provision of higher class female education in this Isle’.
Three years later, in 1878, the Castletown High School for Girls opened at Stanley House – opposite Castle Rushen. It was established as a sister school to King William’s College and, in 1928, the School was formally renamed The Buchan School.
In 1991, The Buchan School formally joined King William’s College, becoming its co-educational preparatory school.
The Buchan School re-opened on the King William’s College campus after the recent half-term, uniting the whole school community on one site.
Buchan head teacher Janet Billingsley Evans said: ‘This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history, but a moment to look forward with confidence and pride.
‘The move to the King William’s College campus symbolises our ambition and our unity as one school family.’
