The sixth annual Young Adult and Graduate Fair, sponsored by Zurich Isle of Man, is taking place on Wednesday (April 1) at the Villa Marina.
Taking place from 11am to 4pm the event, organised by government agency Locate Isle of Man, offers a variety of workshops and speakers as well as the chance to meet more than 50 island employers.
The fair aims to highlight the broad and diverse employment opportunities available for people living in the island, and those considering relocating or returning to it.
There will be plenty of tips and advice for young people looking for their first job or next step.
Registration is available online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/young-adult-graduate-fair-2026-tickets-1814253544189?aff=MedIOM