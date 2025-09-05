The annual St John’s Produce Show takes place tomorrow (Saturday, September 6), raising funds this year for Hospice Isle of Man and local mental health support charity Ed Space.
Doors at St John’s Methodist Hall open at 3pm, with a packed programme of displays across a wide variety of classes.
The day will conclude with the presentation of silverware followed by the traditional fundraising auction, led by auctioneer Lee Cain, at 7.30pm.
The show has been a much-loved fixture in the village calendar for generations.
While the current minute book only stretches back 40 years, records show that since 1985 it has raised an impressive £58,410 for local charities.
As always, the event features dozens of competitive classes, with everything from home baking, sweets, jams and pickles through to photography and children’s art.
All entries must be produced by the exhibitor, with strict rules in place to ensure fairness, from no fresh cream being permitted in Victoria sponge classes to the stipulation that all confectionery entries will be cut for judging.
Prizes on offer include a number of long-established cups and shields, which are competed for annually.
These include the Percy Guest Memorial Cup for the best exhibit in the sweets, jams and pickles section, the Nan Corrin Memorial Cup for best jam, and the Myrtle Cowell Memorial Cup for best marmalade.
A Rose Bowl and £30 will also be awarded for the best exhibit in show in memory of John Kneen.
Premier awards will be selected by the judges in each section, with the overall best exhibit in show chosen by Melanie Kermeen of Hospice Care, alongside Shirley Cain and Dan Dooley of Ed Space.
Entries and exhibits will be accepted this evening (Friday, September 5) between 7pm and 8.30pm, and again on show day between 9am and 11.30am.
Exhibits will remain in place until 6.30pm on Saturday, when tables will be cleared ahead of the prize presentation.
Show organisers have once again expressed their gratitude to all who donate prizes, judge classes and sponsor awards, as well as to the many volunteers who help stage the event.
They also say they are always keen to welcome new members to the committee. Anyone interested is asked to call Sue Staley on 436482.