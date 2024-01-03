These pictures show bare shelves at Tesco as bad weather continues to disrupt deliveries.
The photos were taken late on Tuesday at the supermarket giant's flagship island store on Lake Road in Douglas.
A laminated note stuck on a number of shelves read: 'Due to adverse weather conditions, we are experiencing lower than expected stock levels.
'We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.'
It comes after the Steam Packet were forced to cancel a number of sailings in recent days because of bad weather.
Much of the Tesco store's usual supplies of fresh meat and fish were absent at the time the images were taken.
Some stocks of chilled fresh veg had also been hit while volumes of other products at the store - both perishables and non-perishables - seemed largely unaffected.
One shopper told Isle of Man Today: 'Some of the shelves were totally bare, apart from the odd packet here and there.
'The staff were really apologetic about the situation.
'They said they were expecting a delivery today.'
Another customer who visited the store earlier on Tuesday told Isle of Man Today that fresh meat, fish and veg were available to buy at the store and that no stock shortages were immediately apparent.
Tesco have been asked to comment.
The pictures were taken on the same day that the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announced it was deploying its reserve vessel, Arrow, to maintain overnight freight services for the next two weeks.
That's because the ferry firm has been forced to slash the number of Manxman sailings for a fortnight.
Sailings on the company's flagship vessel will be halved from today (Wednesday).
The company says one of its officers has unexpectedly taken leave due to personal reasons.
And because of Nautilus members' ongoing industrial action, 'no fellow officers will swap shifts or cover the absence via paid overtime,' according to the Steam Packet.
That means the Manxman will be undermanned for the next two weeks, forcing the company to implement a daily passenger sailing for 14 days.