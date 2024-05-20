Walkers turned up in their numbers at the NSC on Saturday afternoon to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The ‘Wheel and Walk’ fundraiser, which involved doing circuits of the 800 metre cycle track, was designed so that all could take part, regardless of their level of disability.
This is the seventh year the fundraiser has been held, with almost £30,000 being raised for the charity so far.
Derek Patience, chairman of the MS Society’s island branch, said: ‘It was brilliant. There were roughly 170 people in attendance, which is our biggest turnout yet.
‘It was amazing weather, and there was a range of people in attendance such as babies to those in their 80s. It went really well.’
A spokesperson from the MS Society said: ‘All funds remain in the island and go directly to those with MS by providing grants for a variety of items, including essential home adaptations; funding a welfare officer who provides support to MS patients; exercise classes which are adapted to meet the needs of MS patients; and social events for MS patients.’