Clifford Duff was shocked to find the alarms going off and smoke billowing from the terraced house he rents when he returned home on the evening of Sunday, January 5.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze at Queen’s Drive West at around 5.20pm.
They were met by a ‘well-established’ fire on the ground floor of the property with two rooms well alight. In all, three fire engines were called to the scene.
Mr Dunn says the fire has effectively left him homeless and he has been forced to stay with his daughter since incident.
He says he wants to remain in Ramsey to be near his elderly parents but says he has been told by letting agents that there is nothing available in the town for him.
He said: ‘My parents are 91 and 87 and live up north so need to be up that end.
‘Letting agents say they have nothing available and the Ramsey Town Commissioners have also said they have nothing.
‘I can’t go on housing list as I earn too much but this is of no fault of my own.
‘There should be some kind of plan for people in my situation who can be offered some temporary accommodation at least.
‘I am very lucky to have my daughter letting me stay but what if this was someone who had nobody to take them in?
‘So now I am desperately looking for a place to live. I feel like I’ve been washed up and left to die.’
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed the fire was accidental and Mr Dunn has been told it took hold between the ceiling and floorboards but the exact cause is unknown.
Mr Dunn lost many of his personal belongings in the blaze but the garage escaped unscathed so he managed to retrieve his ebike and golf clubs and some other items.
Thankfully, Clifford was not hurt in the fire but watched on as his home went up in flames.
He said: ‘I was out and when I got back I heard smoke alarms. When I opened door smoke billowed out so I shut door rapidly and dialled 999.’
Firefighters spent around two hours putting out the blaze with three engines in attendance.
A fire service spokesman previously told Isle of Man Today: ‘The officer in charge identified a well-established fire on the ground floor of the property and deployed a breathing apparatus team to extinguish the fire.
‘The team reported two rooms were well alight and that the fire had penetrated through to the second level of the property.’