The team of hardworking draught horses from the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway are enjoying a well-earned rest following the end of the 2024 season.
The tram service, which closed for the winter in November, relies on around 20 Clydesdale and Shire horses, both pure and crossbred, to pull its heritage trams along Douglas Promenade.
Known for their immense strength, calm temperament, and large, sturdy feet, these horses are perfectly suited to the demands of this historic transport service.
Since the season ended, the horses have been spending their downtime grazing and relaxing in the fields above Onchan at the Clypse.
The winter break is essential for their wellbeing, allowing them to recharge ahead of another busy season.
The iconic trammers will return to the promenade on Thursday, April 3, next year, as the service celebrates its 149th year.
Their presence remains a beloved feature of Douglas life, delighting locals and visitors alike.
These pictures showcase the horses enjoying their peaceful winter retreat in the Manx countryside.