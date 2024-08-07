These pictures capture the dramatic raft rescue of the island coast earlier this week.
Emergency services sprang into action after receiving reports of two individuals caught up in rapidly deteriorating weather conditions.
Both the Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team and the Ramsey RNLI crew rushed to the scene at Ramsey Bay after the alarm was raised at around 2.30pm on Monday. Once at the scene, the RNLI team managed to reach the raft, bringing the two stranded individuals on-board their rescue craft.
Both rescue teams then worked together to pull the craft ashore, where paramedics were on hand to check the individuals for any injuries. Fortunately, neither of the rescued individuals sustained any injuries during the incident.
Following the incident, the Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team issued a statement emphasising the unpredictable nature of conditions at sea.
‘We are happy to report that no-one was injured in this incident, however, we would like this to serve as a reminder of the dangers that the waters around us hold,’ a spokesperson said.
‘Weather patterns change quickly, and what appears to be a fairly calm sea can quickly become dangerous.’
By 4pm, both the Coastguard and RNLI teams were back at their stations.