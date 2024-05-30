A planning application has been submitted for seven new houses in Peel at the site of a former garage showroom.
The application, which as been submitted by Keith Lord of Hesketh Investments Ltd, includes the demolition of the former ‘Empire Garage Showroom’.
The plan then states the erection of ‘seven new dwellings with new road, parking, external works, foul and surface water drainage and reinstatement of the roads and pavements’.
The site is at the junction of Marine Parade, Gib Lane and Stanley Road on the Promenade in Peel, with the site being split into two by Gib Lane.
On the Marine Parade part of the site sits the former Empire Garage car showroom and vehicle workshop building, which is currently in use for car sales.
On the Stanley Road part of the site sits the former Empire Garage reception area, offices and garage buildings, which have fallen into disuse since the closure of the Empire Garage business in 2022.
The design statement, which has been put together by McGarrigle Architects, states: ‘The focus in much of the IOM Strategic Plan 2016 is on the promotion of sustainable development, and these sites are all ideally placed in terms of access to all of Peel’s facilities and services.
‘The site is highly sustainable and is brownfield so its redevelopment would satisfy the Strategic Aim and many of the policies in the IOM Strategic Plan 2016, which direct new development towards existing sites within settlements such as Peel.’
Mr Lord has been a property developer in the island since 1977, and has worked on developments before such as the Lakeside Gardens Estate in Onchan (70 dwellings), the Cooil Drive Estate in Douglas (70 dwellings) and the Ard Reayrt Estate in Laxey (70 dwellings).