Isle of Man cadets have been honoured by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at the annual Cadets’ Investiture and Awards at Government House.
Cadets from King William’s College ‘Combined Cadet Force’ (CCF), the Isle of Man Civil Defence Corps and the Sea Cadet Corps were presented with the awards which included the new Lieutenant Governor’s coin.
Darcy Bateson and Kian Aneca-Human, both from the CCF, received the certificate for ‘meritorious volunteer service for the cadets and combined cadet forces’.
Darcy was praised for ‘respectfully engaging with veterans and the wider community in remembering the service and sacrifice of the fallen’, while Kian was commended for his ‘mentoring support to the younger and less experienced cadets’.
Commandant Norman McBride, of the Isle of Man Civil Defence Corps, received the certificate for ‘meritorious volunteer service for regular and reservist personnel’ in the cadet force adult volunteers and civilians category, while warrant officer class one Ian Naylor also received the same commendation.
Orla Goddard, of the Sea Cadet Corps, was named as the prestigious ‘Lieutenant Governor’s Cadet’ for 2023-24.
Ms Goddard was praised for ‘attending in excess of fifty events, which ranged from civic church services, national parades, carpet guards, to local charity events and civil defence exercises.’
She was labelled as a ‘role model’ cadet, who is ‘well respected by both fellow cadets and staff’.