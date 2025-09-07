Nathan Harrison has released an update on the injuries he suffered after being hit by another rider in Saturday’s British Superstock round at Donington Park.
The 27 year old from Onchan was struck by Callum Grigor and his machine as the Scottish competitor crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner. The incident resulted in the race being red flagged on its opening lap.
Harrison was treated at the Leicestershire circuit’s medical centre for what organisers describe as ‘an isolated limb injury’ before being transferred to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
At the time of the crash, Grigor’s condition was described as serious by organisers and he was placed in an induced coma.
Posting to social media on Sunday evening, Harrison said: ‘Firstly, I would just like to thank everyone for their kind messages and well wishes - I really appreciate it.
‘Dad and Roisin have helped me write this post as I can’t really concentrate on my phone at the minute.
‘Apologies I haven’t had chance to reply to any messages yet, I’ve been in quite abit of pain while getting stabilised.
‘In the first lap of the superstock race at Donington Park I was struck in the side by another rider and their machine whilst negotiating the final turn of the track.
‘The incident has come as a shock and I can’t deny I’m really upset that what has been the best season of my career has had to end in this way through no fault of my own.
‘Following the incident I have sustained a fracture in my back as well as a broken femur, which I have now undergone surgery to stabilise.
‘No rider goes out in a race to hit another rider and unfortunately for me, with my bad luck, I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
‘I would like to send my best wishes to Callum following the incident and hope he makes a full recovery.
‘Thank you to the BSB medics and marshals, as well as the medical staff at Queen’s Medical Centre Nottingham for getting me stabilised, along with my H&H team for sorting everything out.
‘Hopefully one day my luck will change. As I’m sure you all know me by now I’ll never stop chasing that dream no matter what hurdles I have thrown at me, I will always come back stronger.’