Loganair has introduced a specially-designed ATR72 aircraft in a move it says underlines its commitment to the Isle of Man.
The aircraft, which has now landed on the island for the first time, boasts livery with the slogan ‘Isle of Man’s airline’ while the Loganair logo has also been adjusted to represent the three legs of the triskelion.
The aircraft will now be stationed on the island, where it will be based as a permanent feature to service routes to and from Ronaldsway Airport.
Named ‘Clan Manannán’, the aircraft aims to capture the merging of Loganair’s Scottish heritage with its ‘longstanding commitment’ to the island.
Additionally, the tail and underbelly have been redesigned to incorporate the forest green accents from the Manx tartan and signifying the hills of the island, all within the airline’s own signature colour scheme.
Clan Manannán was met on arrival at the airport by local Loganair crew members, as well as Isle of Man Airport director, Gary Cobb.
Mr Cobb said: ‘We are thrilled to see Loganair's strong commitment to the island and the airport.
‘This new aircraft signifies their dedication, and we look forward to it servicing existing routes as well as potential new ones in the future.’
Luke Farajallah, CEO of Loganair, said: ‘We’re extremely proud to be Isle of Man’s airline and, in the last few years, we’ve truly embraced that title with investment to secure our very own engineering base on the island in addition to increased capacity in the connections we provide.
‘The Isle of Man aircraft is a celebration of that longstanding relationship, and we very much look forward to welcoming more customers onboard as we provide essential connectivity across the UK and beyond, in addition to unlocking a tourism destination for those yet to explore the island’s incredible offering.’