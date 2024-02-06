Ella has won the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year 2020, been named Surrey’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2022 and more recently received an MBE in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours List for contributions to engineering, innovation and diversity. Beth is a graduate engineer at McLaren Automotive in the powertrain department and joined through the graduate scheme straight from the University of Sheffield, being with the company now for more than a year.