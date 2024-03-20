A number of roads in Douglas are now shut by police as the island awaits the visit of Queen Camilla.
The capital was named a city as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, one of eight communities in the British Isles to receive the honour.
A number of the closures came into force at 6am this morning (Wednesday).
This morning Police have advised motorists to avoid leading the private car parks in Douglas unless absolutely necessary as it’s expected the Douglas Car Parks will be in demand.
The roads currently shut are:
* Prospect Hill is closed at the junction of Athol Street. There is no through access to Victoria Street from Prospect Hill. Access to Victoria Street can still be gained via Market Street, however expect delays.
*Lord Street is closed between the junction of Market Hill (vehicles can still turn left down Market Hill), and junctions of Athol Street / Bank Hill. Buses and HGV’s are still able to access Lord Street from the Lord Street Roundabout only until 10am. Police officers are present to provide access. Police have asked drivers to approach the area with caution due to the work taking place within the closure area.
*Ridgeway Street is closed between the junctions of North Quay, Lord Street and Victoria Street. The closure also includes the junction with King Street.
*Church Street and Barrack Street are closed at the junctions of Shaws Brow Car Park entrance. Access to the car park is being maintained. Those parked in the private car park at Shaws Brow are being asked to leave via Lord Street, and are only be able to travel in the direction of Peel Road. Motorists are urged drive with caution due to work taking place within the closure area.
*Water Lane, Old Post Office Lane and Fancy Street are closed at the junctions of Lord Street. Duke Street and Heywood Place are also closed at the junctions of Lord Street.
*From 10am, the Lord Street closure will expand down to the Lord Street Roundabout, with no access for any vehicles, including buses and HGV’s from this time. Those parked in private car parks opposite Lord Street bus station will still be able to exit the car parks but will not be granted further access from 10am until after the closure has lifted. Drivers have been told to avoid leaving the private car parks unless absolutely necessary as it’s expected that Douglas’ car parks will be experiencing high demand.
All road closures are expected to be lifted by 5pm today.
Changes to public bus services as a result of the Queen’s visit can be found online by visiting: https://www.iombusandrail.im/travel-information/latest-travel-updates.