*From 10am, the Lord Street closure will expand down to the Lord Street Roundabout, with no access for any vehicles, including buses and HGV’s from this time. Those parked in private car parks opposite Lord Street bus station will still be able to exit the car parks but will not be granted further access from 10am until after the closure has lifted. Drivers have been told to avoid leaving the private car parks unless absolutely necessary as it’s expected that Douglas’ car parks will be experiencing high demand.