Crafty pupils have created a series of beautiful artwork aimed at celebrating the Isle of Man.
The work by children studying at Dhoon School came in response to a call from Tynwald President Laurence Skelly MLC to embrace Manx National Week.
As part of the celebrations, pupils created a display called ‘A walk through Maughold’.
And according to school bosses, the project gave the children an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the uniqueness of the beautiful Parish of Maughold.
As part of the week-long initiative, themed days were held at the school.
Pupils had ‘tremendous fun’ when they got stuck in to create a variety of stunning art pieces, including life sized Manx Celtic crosses and a huge wall hanging depicting Ballaglass Glen.
A spokesperson for the school said other work included ‘models of Maughold Lighthouse, watercolours of the bluebells in the glens, computer generated artwork and three-dimensional replicas of some of the crosses in Maughold Churchyard.’
‘The fabulous exhibition of their work adorning the school corridors was opened up to families who were delighted by the vast array of skills on display,’ added the spokesperson.