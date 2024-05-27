The Parish of Onchan hosted its inaugural Secret Gardens event in absolutely perfect weather.
A dozen secret gardens located across the parish and village were opened to the public, many for the first time, over the weekend of May 18 and 19.
Hundreds of people took the opportunity to explore the 12 very different gardens. The event was organised to help raise some vital funds for two local charities, Sight Matters and Live at Home.
Entry ticket to the gardens was the Onchan Secret Garden brochure which could be purchased from Sight Matters, Corrin Court, Onchan Library and Kirby Garden Centre.
Just short of 800 booklets were purchased.
From the sale of booklets, refreshments, plants and cards the 2024 Onchan Secret Gardens raised £4,332 on behalf of Sight Matters and Live at Home. Organiser of the event Rob Callister MHK thanked garden owners for opening up their secret gardens to the public.
He also thanked the students of Ashley Hill for their stunning garden and their artwork on display throughout the weekend and to the many volunteers who worked so hard behind the scenes to make it all possible. The event was supported by the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer who opened up the gardens at Government House to the public for the weekend.
Event organiser Mr Callister’s Water’s Edge Cottage home was one of the other 12 gardens that was opened to the public for the weekend.
The Onchan MHK also thanked Onchan Library, Sight Matters and the Kirby Garden Centre for selling the booklets in advance of the event.