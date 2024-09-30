The Norwegian three-mast sailing ship Christian Radich made a striking appearance at Peel Breakwater on Saturday, drawing crowds who captured photos and videos of the impressive vessel.
The tall ship, on route from Oslo to Spain and Portugal, docked in Peel as part of its voyage.
Built in 1937 at Framnæs shipyard in Sandefjord, Norway, the Christian Radich is a full-rigged ship named after a Norwegian shipowner and operated by The Christian Radich Sail Training Foundation.
The vessel gained international recognition through the 1958 film Windjammer and was part of the 1976 Operation Sail parade in New York Harbour during the United States Bicentennial celebration.
Known for her elegant lines and historic significance, the Christian Radich also appeared in the 1970s BBC series The Onedin Line.
Her visit to Peel offered a rare glimpse of maritime history and delighted onlookers with a reminder of traditional sailing craftsmanship.